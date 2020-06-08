Gino D'Acampo reveals stunning rustic living room inside Sardinian home

Gino D'Acampo is currently isolating at his second home in Sardinia, Italy, and while he often shares videos inside the kitchen as he demonstrates his latest recipes, this weekend he revealed a rare look at the living room. It's designed with a rustic aesthetic that runs throughout the home, with white curved stone ceilings and brown stone flooring. In keeping with its Italian heritage, it's furnished with a traditional oak side table, a dark brown leather sofa and a light brown leather armchair, with a selection of blue and yellow cushions.

The video comes as Gino shares his support for fans during the coronavirus pandemic. "Hi guys, how you doing?," he said. "I just wanted to ask you how are you, please keep safe and I will send you a very big kiss. Ciao!"

He previously shared another look inside the room and revealed an alternative angle when he posted a video of himself cleaning. It features an enormous open fireplace, highlighted with a red triangle painted on the wall in the same shape as the hood, as well as a cowhide foot stool and a wooden coffee table with a selection of matching coasters.

In the same video, Gino also revealed a large mirror in a wooden frame hanging on another wall.

Gino's kitchen, meanwhile, is basically every Italian chef's dream. It's built with the same white stone walls and flooring, and features red and white tiles on the worktops. There's also a grey concrete sink and four large black hobs built into the worktops where Gino whips up his creations. Gino shares the home, which he aptly calls 'Villa D'Acampo', with his wife Jessica and their children Rocco, Luciano and Mia, and also owns a £1.25million home in Hertfordshire in England.

