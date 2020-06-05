Celebrity Gogglebox returns to Channel 4 tonight, and among the stars fronting the new series is TV presenter Zoe Ball, who has given fans a look inside her (two) beautiful living rooms ahead of the programme. She took to Instagram to post a photo of herself and her son Woody, who will be joining her for the show, and revealed that one of the rooms is decorated with olive green walls and glossy grey wainscoting which leads into a built-in cupboard in one corner.

She also has a canary yellow Chesterfield sofa with a selection of quirky cushions including one grey speckled style with gold metallic embellishment, and another black and white design printed with penguins. On the wall, there's a large graphic piece of artwork with what seems to be shooting star-style smiley face and heart emojis, and behind Zoe and Woody there are two wooden side tables. One holds a stack of books and a dog-shaped ornament, and the other a pink vase of flowers, a retro green Roberts radio (available from Amazon for £159), and another metallic silver ornament. Between the sofa and the television, they have a large coffee table with a glass top and a brown leather frame.

Zoe captioned the post, "Well chuffed to be part of #celebritygogglebox alongside my boy @woody_cook. Feet up on a Friday, snacks and telly with my best boy. Lucky as. 9pm @channel4 tonight @c4gogglebox."

Elsewhere in the house, Zoe also has a second living room, which she previously unveiled in another photo alongside Woody. This one is decorated with white walls and features an enormous dark green velvet sofa with green, grey and glittery pink cushions. In keeping with the colour scheme, there's also a piece of white, black, pink and green artwork hanging on the wall.

