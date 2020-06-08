Kylie Jenner shares cute photo with daughter Stormi inside new garden - complete with swing chairs The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star moved into a new home in Holmby Hills during the lockdown

Kylie Jenner has shared another glimpse inside her incredible garden at her new home – and we are so envious! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Sunday to post a cute photo of herself embracing her daughter Stormi, two, as they posed on the steps in front of their Holmby Hills mansion, surrounded by green space. The adorable snapshot of the mother-daughter duo delighted fans, with one writing: "Aww, this is so cute," while another wrote: "This is the sweetest thing ever." A third added, "You are an incredible mum Kylie." In the background of the photo, the back of the house was visible, complete with a set of swing chairs covered with patterned cushions.

VIDEO: Stormi and cousin Chicago bond over hairstyle

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi in their new garden

The beauty mogul's post was accompanied by the caption: "My remedy for everything." The star has been having an eventful few weeks, after being accused of forging her billionaire status last month. Forbes, who named her "the youngest self-made billionaire" in 2018, reported that the star fabricated financial documents to support this claim. The star took to Twitter to deny the reports, writing: "What am I even waking up to? I thought this was a reputable site. All I see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. I've never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. Period." The star added: "But okay, I am blessed beyond my years, I have a beautiful daughter, and a successful business and I'm doing perfectly fine." [sic].

Stormi having fun inside her new playroom

Kylie has also been busy settling into her new home. The incredible property boasts seven bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, as well as a chef's kitchen, a bar and games room, a championship-level sports court, and a home cinema. Two guest apartments also sit within the estate for visiting friends and family. There is even a pink marble shower in the property, which is a hit with Kylie's siblings, especially Kourtney Kardashian, who shared pictures of herself posing in it last month. The property boasts an amazing garden as well, complete with a water fountain, large seating area for Kylie to entertain her guests, and an outdoor swimming pool.

With the latest lockdown restrictions allowing small groups of ten people being able to meet up, Kylie has been able to see her family again. Last month, the Kardashian/Jenner clan held a birthday party for Scott Disick, which was attended by Kylie and Stormi, as well as Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True, Kim Kardashian and her children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, and Kourtney with her children Mason, Penelope and Reign. Khloe shared some sweet videos from the event on social media, including footage of Stormi reuniting with her cousins. Kylie also posted a cute picture of herself and her daughter posing in the garden at the party, and another of herself and the birthday boy.

