The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been settling into their new life in Canada since moving out there last month, but if they wish to go elsewhere anytime soon, Madonna has got it covered! The American Pie hitmaker offered to sublet her New York apartment to the royal couple and their young son Archie in a new Instagram video posted on Monday. In the footage, Madonna joked: "Hey guys, don't move off to Canada, it's so boring there. I will let them sublet my apartment in Central Park West. Two bedrooms, it has the best view of Manhattan, an incredible balcony. It's the best idea, it's a winner. That's got to be a deal-breaker. No, Buckingham Palace has nothing on CPW."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been offered Madonna's New York apartment to sublet

Harry and Meghan shocked royal fans after revealing their decision to step back from their duties as senior members of the royal family, which they announced on Instagram at the beginning of January, just days after returning to the UK after a break in Canada. Last week, Harry's close friend Nacho Figueras opened up about the Prince's reasons for moving away, and said that he was doing it to "protect" his wife and son. Speaking in a clip for ABC special, Royal Divide: Harry, Meghan and The Crown, which was shared on Good Morning America, Nacho revealed that he had spoken to Harry shortly before filming. "I spoke to Harry a few days ago," he confirmed. "He has suffered a lot from all of the things that have happened to him. He wants to live a normal life, as normal as his life is going to be right? Because when you have a thousand paparazzi outside your house in Canada waiting to get a picture of your son that's not very normal."

Harry and Meghan have moved to Canada to start a new life

The Argentinean polo player also suggested that the fate which befell Harry's mother, Princess Diana, played a role in the Sussexes' decision. "He's protecting his family, he's protecting his wife and his child - he was a son of someone that has suffered the attack from the press firsthand, and it's undeniable, and he doesn't want for that to happen to his family."

Harry and Meghan – along with Archie – are now set to split their time between the UK and North America as they begin to transition into their new independent life. In one of his final engagements before flying to Canada, Harry told guests at a charity dinner for Sentebale that the UK will always be his home and that he and Meghan had hoped to serve the Queen and country. "The UK is my home and a place that I love. That will never change," he said. "I have grown up feeling support from so many of you, and I watched as you welcomed Meghan with open arms as you saw me find the love and happiness that I had hoped for all my life."

He continued: "I will continue to be the same man who holds his country dear and dedicates his life to supporting the causes, charities and military communities that are so important to me. Together, you have given me an education about living. And this role has taught me more about what is right and just than I could have ever imagined. We are taking a leap of faith - thank you for giving me the courage to take this next step."

