Peter Andre has been isolating at his home in Surrey with his wife Emily MacDonagh, their children Amelia and Theo, and Peter's children Junior and Princess, and the star has given fans a rare look inside their living room. He took to Instagram to share a post discussing the benefits of collagen for skin and the prevention of ageing, which he filmed in the gorgeous space.

Peter Andre's living room has a grey colour scheme

It's decorated with taupe grey walls and wooden floors, and is furnished with a brushed velvet L-shaped lilac sofa with a matching armchair which Peter sat on, and a selection of matching cushions and the same style in a dark purple hue. As for storage, Peter and Emily have a large mirrored cabinet on one wall, where they keep a side lamp with a thin base and a beige shade, and they also have a mirrored side table with a glass top as seen in front of Peter. On the floor, they have an enormous rug matching the colour of the chairs in the room, and behind the sofa there is a tall orchid tree.

Peter and Emily also have a projector screen

A previous video of Peter and Emily in the room revealed a look at the room from another angle, where they have a large projector for watching television and movies together, while a snap of Peter's children Amelia and Theo watching their mum Emily's appearance on ITV's Lorraine showed that there's also a flatscreen TV on the wall, behind where they occasionally use a projector. There is also a mirror and glass coffee table in front of the sofa, matching the side table as seen in Peter's latest post from the room.

Peter has a flatscreen TV on one wall

Peter also has a holiday home in his native Cyprus and has previously spoken out about how he feels "blessed" to be able to divide his time between the two, though from a private swimming pool to their very own home cinema set-up, it seems the family certainly have everything they need at their UK base during the coronavirus pandemic.

