David Beckham shows off chic Cotswolds fireplace as he teams up with David Tennant David and wife Victoria Beckham are spending lockdown in their country home

It might be summer, but that chill in the air is the perfect excuse to curl up by the fireside with a book, as David Beckham proved on Wednesday. The retired footballer shared a video of himself reading Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, the first in J.K Rowling's magical series. He was even joined by former Doctor Who actor David Tennant, and the two men went back and forth as they read a chapter of the novel aloud. David posted the clip to his Instagram, captioning it: "So excited to be part of this great project to bring the magic of Harry Potter to fans all over the world, just like my daughter Harper.

Loading the player...

WATCH: David Beckham shows off beautiful fireplace in Cotswolds home

"I was always better with a ball than a book in school but I did my best not to embarrass the kids! Head to my stories to see me reading from Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone with the brilliant actor David Tennant. @WizardingWorld #HarryPotterAtHome #HarryPotter." The dad-of-four shared a shorter video to his Stories, which showed him from a slightly wider angle so that more of the room he sat in was visible.

MORE: David Tennant reveals vibrant artwork inside his living room at family home

David Beckham shared a video reading Harry Potter with David Tennant

The 45-year-old clutched a hardback copy of the book and said: "Hello everyone, I'm David Beckham and I'm sitting here warm and cosy from my home in the UK. I couldn't be happier to be asked to read to you from chapter eleven of this amazing book." The short clip showed off the gorgeous grey stone fireplace behind him, where a roaring fire was burning.

READ: David Beckham shares sweet tribute to daughter Harper during lockdown

David and his family might be stuck inside at the moment like the rest of us, but they are certainly doing it in luxury! Along with wife Victoria and their youngest children, sons Romeo, 17, and Cruz, 15 and daughter Harper, eight, David is spending lockdown in the family's Cotswolds mansion, which the couple's previous snaps have shown to have relaxed but stylish decor.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.