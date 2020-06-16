Kelvin Fletcher reveals another look inside his man cave – and it even has a bar! We even spotted where he keeps his Strictly Come Dancing glitterball…

Kelvin Fletcher made jaws drop when he revealed he had invested in a £5,830 race car simulator for his very own "man cave" at home, but a second look inside the room has revealed it is even better than we thought! The former Emmerdale actor shared a series of videos as he played with his new toy on Monday, showing that he also has his very own pub.

Sharing a video from inside the room, which has low ceilings and purple walls, Kelvin showed that while the driving simulator is positioned in one corner, he has a bar in the other, where his daughter Marnie offered her dad a drink.

Kelvin Fletcher revealed he has his own bar at home

The professional-looking bar has a white wraparound counter, with a selection of bottles and glasses behind it, and he even has Carling on draft. Kelvin's video also revealed where he keeps his Strictly Come Dancing glitterball; the trophy takes pride of place at the front of the bar along with the second smaller glitterball he received after being named winner of the Strictly live tour with Janette Manrara.

Kelvin will no doubt be enjoying life in lockdown since receiving his professional-grade race car simulator, and already has a queue of friends longing to try it out for themselves, including Strictly pro Neil Jones, who asked: "When can I come over?" To which the actor replied: "When Boris says so I'm here and waiting."

Kelvin Fletcher has invested in a professional-grade race car simulator

It will also offer the dad-of-two some downtime after he revealed he had found homeschooling his daughter Marnie "daunting" during the coronavirus lockdown. Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Kelvin said: "She's only three and at preschool, but it did feel daunting at first. Liz and I feel a responsibility for our daughter's education. I've always had respect for teachers, but even more so now."

