Love Island's Molly-Mae Hague shares first look inside lavish new home: watch video Molly-Mae and Tommy have moved after the tragic death of their pet dog

Molly-Mae Hague returned to social media on Sunday to share a first look inside her new home with boyfriend Tommy Fury. The Love Island couple have moved house in the wake of the tragic death of their pet puppy, and Molly-Mae said she needed "a fresh start" following the sad loss.

Sharing the first photos from inside her new home, Molly-Mae thanked her followers for supporting her over the past couple of weeks after her Pomeranian puppy died within just a week of them buying him.

Loading the player...

Molly-Mae Hague shared a peek inside her lavish new bathroom

The 21-year-old posed on the terrace of her new garden, in front of bi-fold doors leading to the living room, which has plush grey carpets and velvet sofas and vaulted ceilings. The couple's new house looks modern and luxurious, with pale grey walls and a log-burning fire, where they have mounted their television on the wall overhead.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have moved into a new house

The bathroom, meanwhile, looks super luxurious. A video posted by the influencer shows how it has marble-effect tiles on the walls, a bath, walk-in shower cubicle and his-and-hers sink, and a huge mirror with under-lighting where they can get ready.

RELATED: Inside the most luxurious celebrity bathrooms

The Love Island couple shared a first look inside the property on Instagram

While the living room and bathroom look pristine, Molly-Mae shared the reality of their house move with a look inside another room, which is filled with boxes of shoes and clothes waiting to be unpacked.

Molly-Mae revealed they still haven't fully unpacked

Molly-Mae hasn't revealed where she and Tommy have moved to, but it is likely it is still close to Manchester where they have lived together since last summer. The couple decided to move for a "much-needed change of location" after announcing that their new puppy Mr Chai had passed away just a few days after they had bought him home.

GALLERY: Meet the Love Island Australia 2020 contestants

Following an autopsy, it was later revealed that the puppy had a seizure and had a series of issues, including his skull not forming properly, exposing part of his brain.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.