Rochelle Humes shows off her stunning bathroom – and it has the most incredible feature Rochelle is currently pregnant with her and Marvin's third child

If you follow Rochelle and Marvin Humes on Instagram, then you already know they have an eye for detail and that their Essex home is beautifully decorated throughout, from their stunning kitchen to their daughters' bedrooms.

But on Wednesday night, the mother-of-two shared a rare glimpse inside her bathroom, which includes its own little pampering area - with a gorgeous cream armchair and matching footstool included.

Rochelle showed off her stunning bathroom whilst she took a relaxing bath

The dreamy bathroom also features a mirrored table with several candles and a big pedestal mirror on top, and four big frames hung on the wall, most likely showing off some gorgeous family moments.

"Needed… Had one those days," Rochelle wrote across the image, which she took whilst relaxing in her gorgeous free-standing bath.

It's no surprise that Rochelle needed a moment to herself - not only is she 22 weeks pregnant with her third child, but she is already busy planning the baby boy's nursery.

Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday night she told her followers: "THROWBACK to my little Valle's nursery...I designed this peaceful little room 3 and a half years ago with my very good friend @hesellicdesign We had the most fun doing it and are currently doing it all over again planning a super cool room for our little man. Shall we share our progress as we go?"

Her fans were quick to praise her designing skills, whilst others wondered what the room was being used for right now. "Oh, it's still Valles room except she has a bed and pink walls xxxx," Rochelle clarified.

The TV star also answered lots of questions about where she bought a lot of the products featured, and revealed some were from Etsy, such as the woodland prints, while others, like the storage boxes, were sourced, surprisingly, from a garden centre!