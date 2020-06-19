Inside Princess Diana's childhood garden with her brother Charles Spencer

Princess Diana grew up at Althorp House in Northamptonshire, and her brother Charles Spencer, the 9th Earl Spencer, has unveiled a rare look inside the property's mind-blowing garden. Charles took to Twitter to share a photo of the grounds after a rain shower and revealed endless bushes of blooming lilac lavender that frame concrete steps leading up to another area of the lawn, surrounded by concrete walls and plinths.

Perked up by the rain.... pic.twitter.com/q3q4L0dRfz — Charles Spencer (@cspencer1508) June 18, 2020

In the background, a walkway of gravel is seen between the grass and the other side, where there is yet more lawn, two rows of identically positioned trees and several perfectly preened bushes. Referring to the flowers, Charles captioned the post, "Perked up by the rain."

Charles Spencer shares security camera footage from inside home garden

Earlier this month, Charles also shared footage from a security camera in the gardens of the estate. Understandably, the enormous grounds attract all kinds of wildlife, and the clip showed a female deer feeding from the hedgerow when two young fawns came to join her. When Charles posted the video he wrote, "Please watch the whole thing – one of our security cameras caught this beautiful scene. Wild roe deer have only been in the Park at @AlthorpHouse for two years. So good to see them flourishing."

Diana's brother Charles has written several books about the family estate at Althorp House and the animals that can be found on its grounds, including Althorp: The Story of an English House, while Althorp House's website states that black fallow deer have roamed the Park at Althorp House since the fifteenth century.

Another sunset to savour. pic.twitter.com/JARJ8DlxQY — Charles Spencer (@cspencer1508) June 2, 2020

The home also boasts breathtaking views. During the coronavirus pandemic, Charles has posted a series of sunset photos taken from the property.

Inside, the property has over 90 rooms including a library, a picture gallery and a billiard room complete with its own pool table.

