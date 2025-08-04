Princess Diana's 'care-free' holiday with sons catapulted French town into Hollywood hotspot

David and Victoria Beckham looked more in love than ever as they relaxed aboard their £16 million yacht in the South of France, surrounded by sunshine, sea, and their family (minus eldest son Brooklyn).

The Beckhams have always loved the Côte d’Azur and often chose it for their summer holidays - much like other celebrities and royals, including the late Princess Diana. David and Victoria had been previously spotted there in 2022, during the same period that coincided with their anniversary.

On the exact date of the joyous event, Victoria shared a sweet post on Instagram, a throwback to when they were a young couple, kissing in a pool. The designer wrote: “Another year, another chapter in our love story. I'm so proud of the beautiful family and life we've built together. You and our four incredible children complete me. I love you so much @davidbeckham xx Here's to 26 years!! Xx”

David, who never shies away from celebrating his wife on social media, answered with a carousel of pictures from all the years they spent together, captioning it, "26 years today you said YES to me. Happy Anniversary and thank you for giving me our beautiful children and building the life that we have together. I love you, Lady Beckham."

This year, it was their 26th wedding anniversary, an incredible milestone that deserved to be celebrated. And what better place to celebrate than the iconic shores of Saint-Tropez?

Saint-Tropez: the rich and famous’ favourite playground

© Getty Images Brigitte Bardot put Saint-Tropezon the map

Saint-Tropez rose to global fame in the 50s, when a young French actress named Brigitte Bardot made this sleepy fishing village cool.

She was there shooting the film And God Created Woman, which made its French Riviera backdrop just as popular and in-demand as the protagonist.

The French actress became synonymous with Saint-Tropez, to the extent that a hotel was created in her honour: the lavish Hôtel Byblos. The luxury retreat was built in 1967 by Lebanese businessman Jean-Prosper Gay-Para, who was deeply in love with Brigitte Bardot and hoped the gesture would win her over. Unfortunately for him, she wasn’t impressed.

© Kylie Jenner Kylie and Kendall Jenner in Saint-Tropez

Since then, film stars, artists, writers, and millionaires have flocked to this small Mediterranean haven that has managed to never lose its shine.

Only last month, the Jenner sisters were spotted enjoying a girls' holiday in the exclusive location, and Leonardo DiCaprio, Elton John, and even Beyoncé and Jay-Z have been spotted off the coast of Saint-Trop (as the frequent visitors call it) many times.

Princess Diana’s love for Saint-Tropez

© Getty Princess Diana always nailed beach chic

Saint-Tropez’s allure has spanned generations, drawing not just celebrities but royalty too.

Princess Diana was one of the many famous people attracted by the glamorous French Riviera.

It was in the small town next to Nice that the mother of two decided to spend her last holiday with her children before tragedy struck.

HELLO!'s Online Correspondent Danielle Stacey says: "Princess Diana's trip to Saint-Tropez with her boys was a break from the public spotlight she experienced in the UK. Photographs from that time paint her as a carefree mother, just enjoying the school summer holidays with her young sons, as well as a blossoming romance with Dodi Fayed."

© Getty Images Princess Diana with Prince Harry and Prince William in Saint-Tropez

"Everything about that trip to Saint-Tropez was heaven," wrote Prince Harry in his best-selling memoir, Spare.

"We’d been with Mummy weeks earlier when she first met him [Dodi Fayed], in Saint-Tropez. We were having a grand time, just the three of us, staying at some old gent’s villa," he continued.

"There was much laughter, horseplay, the norm whenever Mummy and Willy and I were together, though even more so on that holiday. Everything about that trip to Saint-Tropez was heaven. The weather was sublime, the food was tasty, Mummy was smiling."