Scarlett Moffatt has shared snaps of her brand new Lazy Spa hot tub, and we're feeling a tad jealous!

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Gogglebox star posted two photos of the incredible mini-spa, one of her younger sister Ava-Grace lapping up the sunshine from inside the tub, and a second of herself wearing a gorgeous blue bikini as she sat inside the tub enjoying a drink.

WATCH: Scarlett Moffatt revealed she has completely renovated her garden

The model seen in Scarlett's garden is Lazy Spa's Helsinki tub, which is inspired by traditional Nordic hot tubs and can hold an impressive seven people. What's more, the Helsinki is perfect for use year-round, being toasty and warm during winter months and cool in the summer.

Scarlett in her incredible hot tub!

Scarlett has completely transformed the garden at her house over the past few months with the help of her boyfriend Scott Dobinson, her parents Betty and Mark, and her uncle – and it's safe to say that the results are impressive.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Scarlett spoke to her fans about the pressure to be productive during the lockdown and admitted the one thing she had achieved was improving her garden.

"So we've actually managed to do the garden ourselves and it has bought us a lot of joy… it's not completely finished, but we've managed to do it and I'm super proud of us," Scarlett said in a video before showing how the garden looked while the work was in progress, with all of the original grass dug up and deliveries of new turf and paving stones ready to be laid.

The next clip showed how the garden looks now, with a new lawn area complete with a hot tub and a patio area with a rattan sofa and armchair. Steps lead up to a separate raised patio area, where Scarlett has two sun loungers and a bar, which she has moved from her living room to the garden for al fresco summer drinks. Oh, and let's not forget that massive hot tub!

