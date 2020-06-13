Scarlett Moffatt has the most incredible table in her front room The Gogglebox star revealed the furniture on Instagram

Scarlett Moffatt has a seriously unique grey marble coffee table in her living room – and we're obsessed. The Gogglebox star took to Instagram on Saturday to share a video of herself watching Trooping of the Colour to mark the Queen's birthday, and the star's chic living room could also be seen in the clip.

WATCH: Scarlett Moffat in 60 seconds

Scarlett certainly has an eye for detail, and has filled the cosy space – which features pristine white walls and wooden floors – with a gorgeous, pepper pink sofa and a lush house plant. But it was the marble table that really caught our eye, as the intriguing piece of furniture looks like a sleek slab of concrete.

How amazing is Scarlett's table?

The 30-year-old had topped the coffee table with plenty of candles, and a selection of books could be seen displayed inside it. How unique!

The former Saturday Night Takeaway presenter has kept her followers up to date with her lockdown experience, and shared snaps of everything from DIY haircuts to make-up tutorials. What's more, in May Scarlett revealed she has launched a new podcast with her policeman boyfriend Scott Dobinson, called Scarlett Moffatt Wants to Believe. Scarlett explained that she will be talking about various conspiracy theories on the podcast, whilst trying to convince her non-believer boyfriend into them.

"The day has arrived," she said in the caption. "Since I was a little girl I've been obsessed with conspiracy theories and now I’ve got my own podcast about it I honestly can’t believe it. Me and my boyfriend Scott chat about conspiracies from the moon landing to illuminati to tiger king to aliens."

She added: "He is a non-believer so my aim is to make him believe at least one of my conspiracies (also as you can imagine in the middle of a lockdown there may be a few heated debates on the podcast)."

