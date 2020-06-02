David and Victoria Beckham submit plans for underground escape tunnel at Cotswolds home

As well as a £31million mansion in London, David and Victoria Beckham also own an incredible £5million barn conversion in the Cotswolds, and apparently the couple have taken action to increase security measures at the property. According to the Express, David and Victoria have submitted planning documents to the local building council for an underground passageway, linking their home to their garage, as part of a new basement cellar including a security hut and a wine cellar.

The proposal reads, "The [proposed] development includes a new basement cellar constructed beneath the extension to the existing garage outbuilding with a linked walkway… The basement cellar beneath is for storage of wine and the proposed use of the outbuilding is solely in association with the main dwelling house. It will improve security for the occupants of the property."

It is believed that David and Victoria were spurred on with their efforts surrounding security after hearing that Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli was robbed at knifepoint at his mansion in North London. Why not their London home? David, Victoria, Cruz, Romeo and Harper are currently isolating at their Cotswolds property (while David and Victoria's eldest son Brooklyn is in New York with his girlfriend Nicola Peltz), so it seems that the couple are most concerned with their current place of residence. What's more, their home in London is already kitted out with a state-of-the-art security system including a soundproof panic room for the family to seek safety if the house was to be broken into. Elsewhere in the home, the family have their own indoor cinema, a library, an AstroTurf football pitch, an underground car park for David's never-ending car collection and an enormous home gym.

