David and Victoria Beckham appear to have won their planning battle to implement extra security measures within the grounds of their Cotswolds retreat. The Beckhams had filed planning documents to add a gatehouse with two security huts that would be manned 24-hours a day at their country home, but they received a complaint from one local who said the plans were "totally out of keeping for the rural area".

However, the complaint has now been removed, which means it is more likely the couple's plans will be approved.

Plans submitted by David and Victoria show a three-room wooden building for guards, as well as an underground getaway tunnel and wine cellar. The security post would be manned even when the celebrity couple and their children are not at the lavish barn conversion, with reports suggesting they were spurred on to improve security after hearing that Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli was robbed at knifepoint at his mansion in North London.

David's planning application states: "This application seeks planning permission for a new garden outbuilding/gatehouse located by the existing access and driveway, together with the change of use of an area of land measuring approximately 125 sq. m. from amenity use to residential use to allow the site of the proposed outbuilding to be included within the residential curtilage."

It continues: "The proposed use of the outbuilding is solely in association with the main dwelling house. It will serve as a gatehouse to improve security for the occupants of the property."

The Beckhams are isolating in the Cotswolds during the coronavirus pandemic

David and Victoria have been isolating at their second home throughout the coronavirus pandemic along with their three youngest children – Romeo, 17, Cruz, 15, and Harper, eight. Their eldest son Brooklyn, meanwhile, is in New York with his girlfriend Nicola Peltz.

