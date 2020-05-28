Romeo Beckham can't stop showing off his Cotswolds bedroom Romeo is isolating with his parents David and Victoria Beckham

Romeo Beckham is currently isolating with his family at their country home in the Cotswolds, and it seems he is a big fan of his bedroom. Since being in lockdown, we have lost count of the number of photos he has shared in the room which, granted, we would too if ours looked the way his does.

It's decorated with rustic wooden panelling on the walls, reflecting the heritage of the property (it’s a converted barnhouse), beige rattan carpet, black wardrobes and a cream linen bean bag, while the bed is built into the floor with a wooden frame, cream bed linen and beige linen curtains for Romeo to close when he wants some privacy. Apparently, Romeo's friend Justin Bieber is a fan of the room too, after he commented, "Steezy", a.k.a. cool to you and I.

There's also a full-length mirror in the room, where Romeo has taken most of his photos in the room, and it seems we aren't the only ones who have noticed. A fan commented, "You're loving this mirror bro," while others concurred with various emojis.

Besides his bedroom, Romeo has been spending a lot of time in the garden and the grounds surrounding the property. As well as a tennis court and a sauna, the family also have an outdoor football goal which Romeo previously shared a video of him practicing with.

On his dad David's birthday, he shared another photo from outdoors, with the pair on a walk and the caption, "Happy birthday dad I love you so so so much and hope you have the best day. Sorry for being officially taller than you now @davidbeckham." A few days later, Romeo posted a video of him and David playing table tennis on the tennis court.

He has since shared several photos of himself in the gorgeous fields which, no doubt, are part of the sprawling acres that came with the property. What a place to spend lockdown.

