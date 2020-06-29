Millie Mackintosh unveils dreamy Grecian garden makeover: Get the look The new mum can enjoy relaxing at home with her baby daughter Sienna

Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor may not be able to jet off to their favourite holiday destination this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic, but they have bought a taste of the Mediterranean to their home with a stunning Greek-inspired garden makeover in collaboration with Wayfair.

MORE: Millie Mackintosh reveals emotional birth experience with baby daughter in lockdown

The new mum chatted exclusively to HELLO! about her latest home transformation, saying she had been enjoying "sunbathing, pretending I'm in Greece" while her newborn daughter Sienna napped in the shade. And it certainly looks like an idyllic spot to relax, with cushioned outdoor sofas, a wall-mounted herb garden and an array of quirky accessories from home interior brand Wayfair that have transformed Millie's empty patio into a gorgeous Grecian terrace.

Millie Mackintosh's empty patio has been transformed into a Grecian terrace

"Greece holds many special memories for Hugo and me – we got engaged in Mykonos and we had our honeymoon on Crete and Kefalonia, so this space is inspired by a mixture of the different Greek islands we’ve visited," explained Millie, who can't wait to introduce Sienna to her favourite holiday destination once travel restrictions ease.

RELATED: Get inspiration from more beautiful celebrity gardens

The new mum has her own herb garden

Until then, Millie can enjoy a holiday in her own back garden, with freshly-grown herbs from her own herb garden to help Millie add a tasty twist to alfresco meals, while the faux lemon trees and pink bougainvillea will look fresh all summer. Meanwhile, the pièce de résistance is a hanging rattan chair, which the influencer says is "the perfect baby cuddle chair". Sadly, it's currently out of stock, so we'll have to wait until August to get our hands on one of our own!

Millie says her hanging chair is perfect for cuddles with baby Sienna

No wonder, then, that Millie is already planning to show it off to her friends and family as soon as she can. "Depending on what the [social distancing] rules are, I'd like to combine my postponed baby shower, housewarming party and birthday celebration with a little cocktail party to show off the outdoor space," she told us.

MORE: Garden buys to transform your outdoor space

Wayfair's resident style advisor, Nadia McCowan Hill, tells HELLO! that white-washed walls were key to creating the look: "Reminiscent of serene Santorini, a bright, white foundation bounces light while helping to make Millie's medley of Mediterranean finds really pop."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Millie Mackintosh shares a tour of more of her home

GET THE LOOK:

Millie's garden features affordable homeware from Wayfair

Proving you don't need to spend a fortune to create your own outdoor oasis, Millie's beautiful garden furniture and accessories cost as little as £15.99 at Wayfair. Get the look with some of her most-covetable garden buys.

Wooden wall planter, £99.99, Wayfair

Brinsley stool, £115.99, Wayfair

Samode indoor/ outdoor rug, £67.99, Wayfair

Camargue all-purpose glass (set of 6), £39.99, Wayfair

Lemon tree in pot, £153.99, Wayfair

Read the full interview in HELLO! magazine, out now. Shop a wide selection of items for the home, for every style and budget at Wayfair.co.uk

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.