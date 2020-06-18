Lisa Faulkner and John Torode have treated fans to numerous glimpses of their beautiful London home throughout lockdown – and now followers have been given a sneak peek at their outdoor space. Lisa, 48, took to Instagram Stories to show her husband of eight months watering the lawn with a sprinkler, and their city garden is clearly visible in the background.

Lisa shares a video of husband John watering their garden

Nearest to the house is a patio area, complete with a barbeque. The grass, meanwhile, is raised up and surrounded by wooden sleepers, which have also been used to create a flower bed at the side of the garden. At the rear of the space is a wooden shed, tucked neatly away in the left hand corner, while a parasol and gardening tools are also in shot.

Lisa and Masterchef judge John, 54, were married in 2019, and live at home with her teenage daughter Billie. Despite the fact they have been cooped up together in their London house for the last few months, it seems that for Lisa and John, the honeymoon phase is still going strong.

During an interview with the Radio Times, the EastEnders star gushed: "It's funny that nearly half of our marriage has been in lockdown. It's a good job I like him!" She added: "I have to say, the novelty of calling him my husband hasn't worn off in any way. Sometimes he will say, 'You're my wife', and I think, 'Oh, that's so exciting.'"

Lisa also opened up about the moment John asked her out on a date with a romantic note, saying: "I was surprised. I knew we'd had a couple of nice times where we met, chatted, had fun and talked a lot. So we were friends, and it didn't come out of the blue, but I thought it was a very gentlemanly thing to do, a letter."