Between John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen and their Instagram cooking tutorials, Lisa Faulkner and John Torode are regularly cooking up a storm in the kitchen. But Lisa shocked fans on Tuesday by revealing the celebrity chefs don't use the newest equipment - in fact, she's owned one kitchen utensil for almost a decade!

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Lisa stood in the kitchen of their London home with what she described as "the best knives ever" laid out on the island unit. "I've had them for eight or nine years, since I won Masterchef. In fact, it could be ten years!" she said.

Lisa has owned the same knives since her time on Masterchef in 2010

Lisa's knives likely hold a special place in her heart, as she met her now-husband, John, while competing in Celebrity MasterChef in 2010. Love blossomed in the famous TV kitchen and in 2019 the couple married at Aynhoe Park in Oxfordshire in front of family and friends. Perhaps that's why she is loathed to dispose of them!

Explaining how she came to buy the Japanese knives from Kin Knives, the 48-year-old explained, "I started doing the food shows and met the Kin girls." Other than a bread knife, Lisa simply owns two knives - one smaller paring knife to do the peeling and one larger knife to do all other chopping.

A complete set like Lisa's retails for around £600, but she's certainly made use of the investment by looking after them for around ten years! Lisa joked: "My Kin Knives are back from the Kin Knives hospital. They get so much use and I do actually sharpen them at home, but every now and then they need a good looking after."

Her latest revelation comes after the star revealed she had suffered a cooking disaster while preparing lunch with John. For their latest cooking tutorial, the pair were forced to tweak the tuna Nicoise salad recipe when one of their key ingredients spoiled. "We'd bought some tuna and when we opened it, it was off! So we used some tinned tuna," Lisa explained after sharing a picture of the finished dish.

