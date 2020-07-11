Nadia Swalha's never-ending garden is perfect for a heatwave The Loose Women star knows how lucky she is to have a garden

Nadia Sawalha has made no secret of how lucky she is to have such a beautiful garden.

The Loose Women star shared another peek at her glorious outdoor space on Saturday – and it's so big it could easily be mistaken for the National Forest!

MORE: Nadia Sawalha defends going on romantic date night with husband Mark

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nadia Sawalha reveals never-ending garden

Sharing a few clips on her Instagram Stories, Nadia revealed the gorgeous pink and purple plants growing wild in the copious amount of bushes surrounding her home. There is also a staggering amount of huge shady trees surrounding the outdoor space, making it the perfect destination to ride out the upcoming heatwave we're apparently expecting.

A cute birdhouse can be seen attached to one of the enormous trees, and there's also a pretty lawn. Captioning the posts, she wrote: "Morning you lovely lot, the air is so crisp this morning. Love a bit of crisp air me."

In another clip, Nadia can be seen enjoying some tasty-looking breakfast on her patio furniture, surrounded by more trees and some giant plant pots.

Nadia had a lovely breakfast prepared for her by husband Mark Adderley

MORE: Lisa Faulkner's stylish bedroom has the most incredible feature!

As for the rest of the garden, the stunning space also features a cosy-looking hammock attached between two trees, making the pretty grounds look like something straight out of a fairy tale.

Nadia knows just how lucky she is to have such a beautiful outdoor space, telling her followers in an Instagram video in May that she had been "eternally grateful" for her garden during this period of lockdown.

Nadia also praised her husband for "tirelessly" tending to their outdoor space, and went into detail in a separate post about why she loves her garden so much. The doting mum credited birdsong and colourful flowers with helping her stay calm throughout the coronavirus chaos, and judging by the incredible photos posted on her social media page, it's no wonder the natural features have had such a tranquil effect on her mentally.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.