Nadia Sawalha has lots to be joyful for after she enjoyed her first date night in months with her husband Mark Adderley. Over the weekend, the Loose Women star and her beau wasted no time in making a dinner reservation at a London restaurant after lockdown restrictions were relaxed.

However one fan was left rather unimpressed, and questioned Nadia after she allegedly voiced her fears about infecting her parents. "I don't understand how you went out as soon as restaurants opened when you said you are worried about infecting your parents etc," the message read.

The 55-year-old was quick to defend her decision, explaining: "Because as even the government and desperate workers have all said - we all need to do our bit to get the economy moving again." She added: "We were socially distanced and observed all protocols - no discrepancy in outlook here."

Nadia had shared a glimpse into her romantic evening out and she confessed to having "a ball" with her partner. She wrote: "Wow!! We had our first date night in four months last night! Super Saturday!! And we had a ball!! Love you to the moon and back @mark_adderley! When's the next one??"

The sweet post, did, however, receive a flurry of lovely comments, including one from Kate Beckinsale who added a string of heart emojis. One follower remarked: "Hope you had a fabulous date night with your lovely husband, Nadia." Another said: "Gorgeous couple!! I hope you had an amazing night, it was well deserved."

In a recent interview with Yahoo, Nadia confessed she was left "freaking out" at the beginning of the coronavirus lockdown due to her concerns over her elderly father's health. "I had [anxious feelings] at the beginning of lockdown when I was just freaking out, freaking out about my parents," she explained in May.

"My father had a heart operation and he's diabetic. And he's 86 and has heart condition. So he has all the underlying conditions under the sun. I was just freaking out the whole time. I was just a bit out of control."

The TV star admitted she turned towards stress-eating to cope with her anxiety. She continued: "I was watching the news all the time and I would find myself eating a whole pack of biscuits even though I don't remember eating the biscuits then I got into the self-loathing. 'Oh my god, I'm so fat.' I had to go, 'Right, what are you doing? You're forgetting everything that you know works for this.'

"Everything that works for this is to not watch the news all day long, once a day I'll watch the news. And two: when I get up in the morning, I exercise straightaway, just 15 minutes."

