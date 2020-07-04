Ayda Field shows off enormous outdoor cinema – and it's incredible The Loose Women star shared a photo of the set-up on Instagram

It must have been a balmy evening in California on Friday, as Ayda Field and her family spent the night outdoors! In the back garden of their LA home, the famous family have installed an incredible cinema screen.

MORE: Ayda Field shares favourite family photos from private camera roll

The Loose Women star shared a photo of the amazing set-up, writing: "Movie night."

Credits could be seen rolling on the enormous open-air screen, which was positioned in front of the outdoor space's impressive treeline.

How incredible is their outdoor cinema?

Not much else was visible seeing as the snap was taken in the dark, but we were able to make out one of Ayda's chic outdoor lanterns, which could be seen hanging from a tree.

Ayda and her husband Robbie Williams are currently isolating in California with their four children, Teddy, seven, Charlie, five, Coco, one, and baby Beau, five months, and it's safe to say that the children have plenty of outdoor space to play in.

MORE: Ayda Field's daughter Teddy is the perfect model as she shows off cute bear print bikini

Ayda and Robbie have one of the most beautiful celebrity gardens ever

MORE: Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's daughter Teddy leaves fans speechless with her latest song

This isn't the first time that the doting mum has shown off the stunning garden of her LA home during lockdown.

Back in March, Ayda shared a snap of her children eating dinner outdoors, and the image was truly breathtaking.

In the foreground, a large, wooden outdoor table could be seen placed on gravel, around which three of her children sat.

What's more, the family's sprawling garden was visible, as was an incredible view of downtown Los Angeles.

Ayda and Robbie own a home in the UK and two in the US, but chose to ride out the coronavirus pandemic in their Los Angeles pad.

The couple often share glimpses inside their stunning abode, but we're particularly obsessed with the garden, which also features winding paths, chic lanterns, and even a tennis court!

Oh, and did we mention that Williams also have an indoor cinema room? It's always good to have options after all…

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.