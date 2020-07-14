Sophie Wessex unveils new room inside elegant home with Prince Edward The Earl and Countess live at Bagshot Park in Surrey

Sophie Wessex and Prince Edward live at Bagshot Park in Surrey with their two children Lady Louise Windsor and James Viscount Severn, and a new photo of the Countess has revealed an unseen room inside the home.

The picture comes from a video call which Sophie took with four eye health professionals, as she sat in a room with cream and blue patterned wallpaper, a white door with two glass panels and a large painting of ducks hanging on the wall in a bronze frame. There is a wooden dresser at one side, where Sophie and Edward keep two stacks of books and a small ornament.

Sophie Wessex joined a video call from an unseen room inside Bagshot Park

The call was in aid of the launch of the 2020 Eye Health Heroes awards programme.

Sophie and Edward have unveiled various other rooms inside their home amid the coronavirus pandemic. In June, Sophie released a public message filmed in what seems to be one of the grandest rooms inside.

Sophie Wessex unveiled a grand room with wooden carvings on the walls

It features carved wooden walls with enormous double doors and brass handles, as well as two glass side tables with brass legs matching the door handles. On one side, there is a small pot of cream orchids, a selection of ornaments, a photograph in a silver frame, and a desk lamp with a white shade, while the other holds a trinket box. The start of the clip also showed Sophie sitting on a wooden chair upholstered in green fabric.

Sophie and Edward's kitchen, meanwhile, apparently made for a favoured filming spot as they isolated at home. Sophie joined a call with Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon to discuss the UK's work to improve protection for women around sexual violence, and did so from a spot in the room that gave a clear indication of its décor. It has navy blue cupboards with glass panels and shelves, and a section of exposed glass shelves, where the family stores ornaments and glass bowls.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex have called Bagshot Park in Surrey their home for over 20 years, after moving in shortly after their royal wedding in 1999.

