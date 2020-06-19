Sophie Wessex and Prince Edward live at their home in Bagshot Park, Surrey, with their two children Lady Louise Windsor and James Viscount Severn, and the Countess has unveiled a never-before-seen look inside one of its reception rooms. Prince Edward previously shared a glimpse of the room as he joined a video call during the coronavirus pandemic, but Sophie's latest public message reveals just how grand it really is.

SEE: Inside Sophie Wessex and Prince Edward's royal residence, Bagshot Park

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Edward reveals glimpse inside reception room at Bagshot Park

Sophie Wessex unveils grand reception room

It features carved wooden walls with enormous double doors and brass handles, as well as two glass side tables with brass legs matching the door handles, as seen on either side of Sophie. On one table, there is a small pot of cream orchids, a selection of ornaments, a photograph in a silver frame, and a desk lamp with a white shade, while the other seems to hold a trinket box.

MORE: 12 royal living rooms that have to be seen to be believed

The room has carved wooden walls

The start of the video also showed Sophie sitting on a wooden chair, upholstered in green fabric. The clip forms the second 'webinar' in which Sophie has been keeping in touch with members of her organisation, the Women's Network Forum, aiming to advance gender equality in the workplace.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sophie Wessex shares look inside family kitchen

Earlier this week, the Countess also unveiled a look inside the family's stunning kitchen. She joined a separate call with Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon to discuss the UK's work to improve protection for women around sexual violence, and did so from a spot in the room that gave a clear indication of its décor. It features navy blue cupboards with glass panels and shelves, as well as a section of exposed glass shelves, where the family stores ornaments and glass bowls. Each cupboard and shelf is lit up with spotlights that have been installed to exhibit the items beneath them. Such items include teacups and crockery, glass bowls and a small vase of flowers.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.