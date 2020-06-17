Inside the Countess of Wessex and Prince Edward's stunning kitchen at Bagshot Park Sophie and Prince Edward have clearly put a lot of thought into the design

Sophie Wessex and Prince Edward live at Bagshot Park in Surrey, where they have been isolating during the coronavirus pandemic, and on Wednesday, Sophie gave fans a glimpse inside the family's stunning kitchen. She joined Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon via video call to discuss the UK's work to improve protection for women around sexual violence, and did so from a spot in the room that gave us a very clear indication of its décor.

SEE: Inside Sophie Wessex and Prince Edward's royal residence, Bagshot Park

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sophie Wessex reveals a glimpse inside kitchen at Bagshot Park

Sophie Wessex joined a video call from her kitchen

She sat in front of navy blue cupboards with glass panels and shelves displaying a collection of teapots and ornaments, while on her other side there was a selection of exposed shelves in the same colour, holding glass bowls and more ornaments. The standout feature, though, has to be the spotlights. Below each shelf, lights have been installed to exhibit the items beneath them. The cupboard behind her has the same, with two spotlights at the very top.

MORE: 8 of the most lavish royal kitchens of all time

As for what's inside the cupboard and on the shelves, Sophie and Edward seem to have gone for a blue and white colour scheme, with glass and metallic gold accents. The teapots and ornaments are designed with intricate blue and white florals, and on the very top shelf, there's what seems to be a large abstract-shaped red bowl.

Sophie gave another look at the kitchen in a previous video call

This isn't the first time Sophie gave a look inside the kitchen at Bagshot Park. She filmed from the same spot when she joined a video call with Thames Valley Air Ambulance in April, and while we didn't see the spotlights, we did see more of the sideboard behind her, where she keeps a telephone, as well as cream walls and a large painting hanging on the wall.

Sophie and Prince Edward share the home with their children Lady Louise Windsor and James Viscount Severn, who have lived at the home since they were born. Sophie and Edward have lived at the property for over 20 years.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.