Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex are currently isolating at their home Bagshot Park in Surrey, and the Earl has given fans a rare look inside a room that we have never seen before. In a video discussing young adults with disabilities and the work of the Orpheus Centre to develop independence and confidence through performing and visual arts, Edward joined some students via video link from the home, revealing a grand arched wooden doorway, carved wooden walls and plinths, and a large bunch of red roses with green leaves.

WATCH: Prince Edward reveals glimpse inside Bagshot Park

In April, he also inadvertently shared a look at his home office as he officially opened the NHS Nightingale Hospital in Bristol. It features a wall-to-ceiling wooden bookshelf, with several trinkets and framed photos, and is designed with the same carved wooden walls as seen in his most recent video. There was also a wooden lamp seen behind Edward, with a cream shade.

Prince Edward unveiled his home office at Bagshot Park

Sophie also shared a glimpse of the family kitchen. The mother-of-two joined a video call with Thames Valley Air Ambulance, for whom she is patron, from the room, showing dark navy cabinets with glass panels, and a large selection of fine china including teapots, teacups and saucers on glass shelves. Another angle given in the video revealed cream walls, navy shelves matching the cabinet frames, a glass jar with a gold rim and a small glass vase holding a single orchid flower.

Sophie revealed a look inside the family kitchen

Prince Edward and Sophie have lived at Bagshot Park for over 20 years after moving in shortly after their royal wedding in 1999, and now share the house with their two children Lady Louise and James Viscount Severn. The Grade-II listed building is set within 51 acres of land and is located just 11 miles away from Windsor, where the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh are currently self-isolating.

