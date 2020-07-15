You're Joking Me star Maura Higgins shares a look inside her London home The former Love Island contestant often shares a look inside her property

Maura Higgins has made a name for herself as one of TV's most loved stars since her appearance on Love Island. She may not have won the show, but she has gone on to launch her very own programme, Maura Higgins: You're Joking Me, and even hosted the National Television Awards with her then-boyfriend and fellow Love Island star Curtis Pritchard.

Unsurprisingly then, her success has afforded her a brand new home. Photos shared by the former ring girl on Instagram have offered a glimpse into what seems to be her new living room, which is remarkably different to the open-plan space she used to regularly post snaps from before starring on Love Island.

Maura Higgins shared a look inside her living room on Instagram

The room has champagne-coloured jacquard print wallpaper and wooden flooring, and a mirrored cabinet positioned underneath the television. It provided the perfect backdrop for a photo ahead of a big night out at an awards show, but Maura has offered further glimpses inside the room as she enjoyed cosy nights in, too. The sofa complements the luxurious living room décor, with a subtle metallic sheen to the neutral fabric, and a pink cushion adding a pop of colour to contrast against the soft tones throughout the room.

Maura has jacquard-print wallpaper in her living room

Maura often used to share photos from her old living room which doubled up as her dressing room, with a white dressing table and Hollywood-style lit-up mirror, and metal chair draped with a fluffy sheepskin throw. The 29-year-old had floating shelves on the walls to display a selection of photos and prints, while her makeup was neatly organised in clear drawers and jars.

The Love Island finalist appears to have always been a fan of a minimalistic aesthetic, using a mix of textures and metallic accents such as her soft rug and silver throw to add the stylish finishing touches.

Maura's living room used to double up as her dressing room

Maura and Curtis decided to go their separate ways in March 2020, after spending eight months together. They took things slowly during their time as a couple, and never ended up moving into a joint home. When they were still in a relationship, Curtis told the Mirror Online, "We haven't had a conversation about moving in together or anything like that yet. It's good to take things slow," adding: "You wouldn't usually move in together so soon- I've only known her for two and a half months!"

