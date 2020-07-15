Laura Whitmore makes fans green with envy with incredible TV bathroom feature The Love Island star has given us some home inspiration!

Laura Whitmore has given her fans a sneak peek into her envy-inducing bathroom. Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday, the 35-year-old couldn't resist the urge to take a snapshot whilst she was taking a bath.

MORE: Inside Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling's London home

Admitting she was watching Michaela Coel's drama I May Destroy You, Laura wrote in the caption: "I was a shrivelled prune by the time I actually ended up getting out of the bath."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling perform hilarious dance

From the picture you can see a small television installed in the wall of her bathroom – perfect when taking a relaxing soak! Above the TV was a lovely piece of artwork, propped against a sage green painted wall. She also had several pieces of luxury soap and balms nestled on her wooden bathtub tray as well a dimly-lit candle.

MORE: 19 quirky bathroom gadgets I found on Amazon you didn't know existed

Fans rushed to comment underneath, with many feeling pretty jealous of her incredible setup. "I want a telly in my bathroom," remarked one follower, while another said: "I absolutely love this show, it’s really confronting... I also love how you've managed to get your TV looking so good above your tub... I mean where are the wires??"

The post comes shortly after Laura and her fiancé Iain Stirling celebrated their third anniversary amid the pandemic. "Three years [heart emoji]," she simply wrote across a selfie of the pair, while Iain added: "Pure class for three years. Happy anniversary x."

The couple met in 2016 but didn't start dating until July 2017, having reportedly been introduced by mutual friend Ore Oduba, who appeared on the 14th series of Strictly Come Dancing with Laura in 2016. Ore went on to win the series with partner Joanne Clifton, with Laura and Giovanni Pernice finishing in ninth place.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.