Inside Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes's bedroom at Surrey mansion

This Morning presenters Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes live in a £3.25million six-bedroom mansion in Surrey with their teenage son Jack, and while the couple often share a look inside their home on social media, their bedroom has remained as private as possible.

Ruth Langsford gives a tour of her incredible garden at Surrey home

The couple did, however, offer a glimpse inside the space when they starred in Channel 5 documentary, How To Get A Good Night's Sleep in 2018.

Ruth and Eamonn revealed their bedroom in 2018

They filmed from the room, showing that they have a large king size bed with a cream headboard, and a taupe throw with two matching velvet cushions. There are white bedside tables on either side with minimalist white and silver lamps, and floor-to-ceiling wardrobes taking up one wall. At the window, Ruth and Eamonn have floor-length cream curtains, and a colour coordinating chaise longue sofa positioned on top of a rug.

Besides their master bedroom, Ruth and Eamonn have five further bedrooms, one of which belongs to their teenage son Jack.

Downstairs, they have two living rooms – both of which they have revealed within a series of Instagram posts, a large kitchen with an island unit in the middle, a separate dining room, and even a Manchester United-themed man cave for Eamonn, which has doubled up as his home office during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ruth Langsford revealed a look at their main living room on Instagram

The main living room features a large skylight in the ceiling, and a flatscreen TV mounted on the wall above a modern glass fireplace, while their second living room (where the couple filmed Celebrity Gogglebox), has a traditional log fireplace.

Ruth and Eamonn have two grey sofas in their garden

Their garden is just as impressive. When the UK experienced a heat wave in June, both Ruth and Eamonn showed off their outdoor seating area, featuring a pair of matching grey button-back sofas, a patterned rug and a coffee table in the centre. The sofas are positioned beneath a parasol, for Ruth and Eamonn to find shade.

