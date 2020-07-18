Kate Garraway transforms her house to host epic birthday party for son Billy The star enlisted the help of good friends Myleene Klass and Roman Kemp

Kate Garraway transformed her stunning London home on Saturday to host the most epic birthday party for her son Billy, who turns 11 years old later this month.

The presenter shared the results of the transformation with fans, including her stunning new front door, which was decorated with a gorgeous green, gold and yellow balloon arch.

MORE: Inside GMB host Kate Garraway's house and garden sanctuary in north London

Loading the player...

WATCH Kate Garraway show off son Billy's birthday party transformation

Her impressive garden, which she recently showed off in an exclusive shoot with HELLO!, was turned into a very glamorous campsite complete with a huge tepee with six single beds inside for Billy and his friends to sleep in.

The mother-of-two was clearly impressed, and gave her 892,000 followers a tour via Instagram stories. "A more luxurious camp than mine in the jungle!" she wrote on a clip that showed the inside of the teepee.

Kate with her friends Myleene and Arianne

The 53-year-old ITV star later shared a picture of her son Billy, and added: "Very excited birthday boy!"

Luckily, the Good Morning Britain star had an "incredible team of planners" to help her, led by close friend Myleene Klass, her partner Simon Motson and her three children, Apollo, Hero and Ava.

MORE: How Kate Garraway's children are helping dad Derek through terrifying health battle

Taking to Instagram earlier on Saturday, the former Hear'Say star revealed she was on her way to Kate's house along with a Fortnite-themed birthday cake and several other party essentials.

Billy was treated to an impressive Fortnite-themed cake

Another special guest at the party was Kate's I'm a Celebrity colleague Roman Kemp, who had the best time playing with Kate's two children and their friends.

A video shared by fellow guest Arianne Merry, an executive producer of Capital Breakfast, shows the 27-year-old radio star dressed in his I'm a Celebrity gear whilst running around the garden carrying a nerf gun.

Roman Kemp was a guest at the party and wore his I'm a Celebrity gear

RELATED: Heartache as Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper will miss son's big milestone

In another snap, Roman and Kate can be seen sitting apart whilst watching Billy open his birthday presents inside the teepee.

Taking to Instagram at the end of the day, Roman shared several pictures from the special day and wished Billy a happy birthday.

Kate and Roman watched as Billy opened his birthday presents

"So nice to see my amazing jungle mate @kategarraway for Bill's birthday! Got back into my jungle kit for some camping and nerf wars (Kate did tell me I need to let the outfit go now...) happy birthday bill!" he wrote.

Kate also posted a sweet message on Instagram, revealing that she had been feeling nervous about Bill's bid day due to Derek still being in hospital.

"So I was super nervous about Bill's birthday this year - we usually have a family do with grandparents & a few of his friends but obviously this not possible. So we are seeing grandparents separately but wanted to do something for him & his mates in the garden," she wrote.

"Derek is so brilliant at this, organising treasure hunts & boys own adventures so mentioned to @myleeneklass really didn't want to let Bill down & did she know anyone with a tent we could borrow in case it was wet. Little did I know what I was unleashing! She is in her element! At 8.30 this morning she arrived with Apollo in tow to supervise the brilliant @sleepyteepeeuk to set up the most amazing jungle camp ever!!!"