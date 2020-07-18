Emma Willis shares photo of incredible garden hideaway

Emma Willis previously took to Instagram to share a photo of her husband Matt Willis in their incredible garden hideaway – and it's practically an outdoor living room! The wooden enclave features a large, white, L-shaped sofa and a black table topped with lush plants. The space is the perfect place to relax on a warm summer evening.

WATCH: Emma and Matt Willis go bowling on sweet Valentine's Day date

The Voice Kids' presenter and her husband share a beautiful home with their children, Isabelle, ten, Ace, eight and four-year-old Trixie, in Hertfordshire. The happy couple kept their followers entertained during the early days of lockdown with numerous peeks inside their lockdown journey, and it's safe to say that they are huge fans of fancy dress Zoom calls!

Emma shared the photo on Instagram

From ravers to school uniforms, the two stars have dressed up on numerous occasions, and often shared the hilarious results on social media.

Plus, like the majority of parents, Matt and Emma also home-schooled their children, with Emma previously posting a photo showing her two eldest children hard at work at a large dining table, with son Ace being supervised by his dad. With pens, pencil cases and work sheets spread out in front of them, Ace, and Isabelle certainly looked diligent in their studies. "Day 1… homeschooling," Emma wrote, adding a scared face emoji.

Emma even showed off new pink hair (albeit a wig) earlier in May, and it sounded as though her daughters were behind her dramatic transformation. Sharing a picture of herself wearing a bright pink Troll wig, the mother-of-three didn't seem very convinced with the makeover, writing across the image: "Princess Poppy, or Frenchy..." alongside a thinking face emoji. The 44-year-old was referring to popular Trolls character Poppy and Grease's Frenchy, who dyes her hair pink on the hit film.

