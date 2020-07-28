Friends star Lisa Kudrow shares rare glimpse inside her botanical-inspired living room in LA The Phoebe Buffay actress lives in Beverly Hills with husband Michael Stern and son Julian

Lisa Kudrow has a stunning property in Beverly Hills, where she has been isolating during lockdown. And on Monday, the Friends star shared a gorgeous picture of herself posing inside the living room on Instagram. The mother-of-one was pictured leaning on a wicker armchair and standing next to a beautiful house plant. Lisa posted the image to take part in the viral Women Supporting Women challenge, which has been making its way around social media. "Ooh thank you Thea Mann @ritatrack… challenge accepted," she wrote in the caption. The award-winning actress lives with husband Michael Stern and their son Julian.

Friends star Lisa Kudrow shared a glimpse inside her stunning living room

Recently, Lisa shared another look inside her home, taking fans inside her study during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel. The star spoke to the TV host from inside the quirky room, and sat in front of a shelf filled with trinkets and family photos.

Pictures included a sweet black-and-white snapshot of the Hollywood star with her husband and son as a little boy. Lisa even had some Friends memorabilia on display, including figurines of the six main cast members, and the Cookie Time jar that had been a prop in Rachel and Monica's apartment.

Lisa watching Friends inside her living room

For some of the lockdown, Lisa and Julian were separated from Michael, who was staying at their second property in Palm Springs.

Lisa spoke about the setup while talking to Jimmy, telling the host that she was with her husband "sometimes" and joked that it was the "best way for a marriage to work".

The mother-of-one said: "We were all together in the desert because we have a house there. And then there was a lockdown so we just stayed put. But that house needed work. And then what happened was, it got to be hotter, as it does in the Palm Springs area, so it was too hot for me."

The Phoebe Buffay actress is getting ready to reunite with her Friends co-stars

As a result, Lisa and her son returned to their home in Beverly Hills, but it is believed they are now all back together.

Friends fans are now anticipating Lisa's reunion with the rest of the cast, which had been postponed as a result of the lockdown.

And despite the fact that Friends is popular with fans around the world, the star's son isn't as keen on his mum's TV show. Lisa made the surprise revelation during a previous interview with Jimmy Kimmel after the host asked whether her son was old enough to watch the hit US sitom.

"He's 16, he's old enough but he's old enough to know that he's not that interested," she said, before adding: "He loves everybody else, I know that!"

