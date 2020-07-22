David Schwimmer is notoriously private about his personal life, but on Tuesday, the Friends star gave fans a rare glimpse inside his home in New York, during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The dad-of-one spoke to the host from his stunning townhouse in Manhattan, in what looked to be the living room. The actor sat in front of a black bookcase, which had rows of books and CDs lined up neatly. A vase of flowers and a black-and-white family photo were also visible in shot. David is a doting dad to nine-year-old Cleo, who splits her time between his home and her mum's, Zoe Buckman.

Friends star David Schwimmer gave a glimpse inside his living room in New York

During the interview, David opened up about the much-anticipated Friends reunion show, and was asked to weigh in on the show's much-debated conundrum about Ross and Rachel's split in series three of the show. Their relationship ended after Ross slept with a woman named Chloe – on the same night that he and Rachel hit a rough patch.

Ross made it clear he believed they had broken up, but Rachel disagreed and branded him a cheat. Asked whether he thought Ross and Rachel were on a break, David replied: "It's not even a question. They were on a break."

The Ross Geller star shares daughter Cleo with ex-wife Zoe Buckman

On the upcoming reunion, David added: "It's supposed to happen maybe in August, the middle of August, but honestly we're going to wait and see another week or two if we all determine it's really safe enough to do. And if not, then we'll wait until it's safe." David will be joining his co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow for the one-off show.

Jennifer and Lisa recently gave an insight into what fans can expect from the reunion during an interview on Variety's YouTube channel. Jennifer told Lisa that she can't wait for it to happen, saying: "I cannot wait. It's also strange to think it would have been shot and already aired and it would be a little speck in our memory."

The pair also admitted that they still don't know when the reunion will take place, with Lisa revealing: "What we do know, we can't say. I think we're meant to be surprised by some things."

They also confirmed that they wouldn't be in character during the one-off show, with Jennifer saying: "I will not be Rachel, although I kind of am. Well, we're all sort of little fragments of them. Not really, but yeah."

