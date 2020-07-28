How Kim Kardashian's children are coping while dad Kanye West is in Wyoming The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shares four children with the rapper

Kim Kardashian was pictured in Wyoming with husband Kanye West on Monday, looking tearful as they had a heart-to-heart about the recent weeks. This was the first time the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had seen the rapper since his Twitter posts about her family and political rally in South Carolina, as he has been staying on their ranch. Meanwhile, Kim and their four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, have been at their home in Hidden Hills, LA. When Kim went to visit Kanye, it appears that their children were being looked after by aunt Kourtney Kardashian and her ex Scott Disick.

The Kardashian family are incredibly close, and Kim's family will have rallied around to make sure that the children are well taken care of during these difficult times.

On Monday, Kourtney shared a sweet photo of herself holding niece Chicago, two. Photos also emerged of Scott with his son Mason, ten, and seven-year-old North.

Kourtney Kardashian with niece Chicago over the weekend

Last week, meanwhile, Kourtney took North and Saint, four, on a trip to Newport Beach with their cousins Mason, Penelope and Reign.

Kim is incredibly protective of her children's privacy, and while she shares pictures of them on Instagram, she doesn't always feature them on the family's reality show, following Kanye's wish.

Doting aunt Kourtney took Kim and Kanye's oldest children, North and Saint, with her on a beach trip

Talking to Ashley Graham on her podcast, Pretty Big Deal, the Skims founder revealed: "I have a good balance if our kids are ever on the show, Kanye has to view it and approve it.

"Sometimes I will send him a picture of the kids and he will post it, and I won't necessarily want it to be posted. Or he will say to me that we should chill out on posting the kids. So we have our moments and it changes all the time."

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are parents to North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm

While Kim has said in the past that their children are "very normal" and that she was grateful that they all had each other as a support network, the older kids are already aware that they are famous.

Kim revealed that North, then five, had asked her about fame following a conversation with her cousin Penelope. "I just recently told a story about how North asked why I was famous and what's fame. And that she and Penelope had a conversation where she said 'Do you know that you're famous?'" Kim explained.

Kim has been incredibly supportive of Kanye and opened up about his bipolar episode in a heartfelt post last week. She has since kept a low profile, but shared a sweet tribute to her grandmother MJ on her birthday over the weekend, as well as throwback picture of herself with North and Saint taken at a family party last month.

