Lisa Kudrow looked incredibly stylish modelling a patterned face mask over the weekend, in a photo taken from inside her home in Beverly Hills. The Friends actress took to Instagram to share a picture of herself in full disguise while standing in her kitchen in front of a large fridge, wearing a purple floral mask over her mouth, which was accessorised with oversized sunglasses and a wide-brimmed hat. What's more, Lisa's mask had been made for her by costume designer Ariyela Wald-Cohain, who had worked with the actress on the TV show Web Therapy. The Phoebe Buffay star's fans were quick to comment on her appearance, with one writing: "Great way to go out in public without being recognised," while another wrote: "Phoebe, are you there?" A third added: "As always, you look fabulous!"

Friends star Lisa Kudrow modelled her new face mask inside her stylish kitchen

The Hollywood star is currently isolating at her home in LA with husband Michael Stern and their son Julian, who turned 22 last week. Despite being in lockdown, the family had a lovely time celebrating Julian's birthday, complete with a show-stopping Snickerdoodle cake, which was created for him by their family friend Cheryl Canter-Valesella, who runs catering company Baked it Myself.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony celebrate exciting news involving daughter Emme

Lisa with her son Julian

Julian is Lisa's only child and the star's pregnancy was written into Friends at the same time her character was carrying triplets for her brother Frank and his wife Alice. The doting mum previously opened up about her only child during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel in 2018 after he had gone to college. "He's doing great. I'm doing – well," she said. "I think I'm handling it really well, and you know, like a mature adult, happy that our son is away… and independent. It's hard!" On preparing him for leaving home, Lisa added: "I think I did a good job injecting him with the right amount of fear. He's independent and good."

READ: Nicole Kidman shares peek inside Keith Urban's music room at home in Nashville

And despite the fact that Friends is popular with fans around the world, Julian isn't as keen on his mum's TV show. Lisa made the surprise revelation during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel after the host asked whether her son was old enough to watch the hit US sitom. "He's 16, he's old enough but he's old enough to know that he's not that interested," she said, before adding: "He loves everybody else, I know that!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.