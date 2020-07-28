Celebrity chef reveals what Johnny Depp is really like to work with and his sweet gesture to Amber Heard during relationship Leon Rothera has cooked for everyone from Johnny Depp to Olivia Colman

Imagine having a job working with A-list celebrities. Chef to the stars Leon Rothera has had an incredible career, and has even worked with Johnny Depp, and his then-girlfriend Amber Heard. Ahead of their much-talked-about court case when they were still an item, Leon recalls cooking for the pair on the set of London Fields, in which they both starred. On Johnny, Leon revealed that he was a big fan of boiled eggs, and that he had come on set as a favour for Amber. "He was hidden away for the vast majority of the time. He only came onto the film as a favour for his then love interest, Amber Heard. The only thing he wanted to eat was boiled eggs for the duration," he said.

Johnny Depp stayed on set as a favour for then-girlfriend Amber Heard

Leon also cooked for Billy Bob Thornton, who made the experience extra special. "Billy Bob Thornton loved our food and used to chat regularly to us," he said. "He's a really decent guy. He even gave us a handwritten copy of a recipe for his favourite cake to make him. That was pretty special."

Celebrity chef Leon Rothera has cooked for everyone from Johnny Depp to David Tennant

The celebrity chef has also worked with the likes of Olivia Colman, David Tennant, Tim Burton, Helena Bonham Carter and Ruby Wax, as well as comedy star Harry Enfield. "He sat at the end of the table and was like the funny kid at school making everyone laugh. It was a bit surreal at the time, being there having an in-depth chat with Tim Burton about the ways of the world," he said.

Lewis Hamilton was also great to work with. "He was super cool and friendly. He had some very specific requests. Vegan diet but egg white omelette for breakfast. A plate of steamed veggies for lunch and loads of watermelon juice," he said.

Leon opened his first catering company at the age of 22, and has spent the last ten years cooking for the stars with his film, TV and events catering company, Honest Foods London. The talented chef is now launching his own video series on Instagram called @_leon_eats, where he talks all things foodie with special guests.

Leon has also cooked for Olivia Colman

"Each episode focuses on a different person from the worlds of food and celebrity, and we chat about all sorts of important topics that are close to them.

"I’ve worked with some pretty big names and extremely talented artists and I always love the chats we have. I sometimes want to bottle the conversations and I guess Leon Eats is an extension of that.

"I already have some even very popular names in the pipeline for the next series but can’t say who just yet! Watch this space...," he said.

Check out Leon Rothera's Instagram series, Leon Eats, for more information.

