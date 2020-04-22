Matthew Perry has the most incredible view while in isolation – and we're not at all jealous! The Friends star shared a glimpse inside his apartment in a new photo on Instagram this week, which looks out onto the ocean. The spacious area has plenty of windows, meaning that Matthew can see the peaceful scenery from all angles. The Chandler Bing actor had posted a picture from his home to show his fans a plate of freshly made cookies that he had made during the lockdown. In the caption of the image, Matthew wrote: "I made these by the way. Also I'm not wearing any pants." Fans were quick to make Friends jokes in response, with one writing: "My eyes, my eyes!" while another added: "I guess all your pants have been stolen by Joey."

This isn't the first time Matthew has shared a look inside his apartment. The 50-year-old actor recently posted a picture from inside his living room, which featured a swinging chair and modern floorboards. However, some fans were concerned as in the image, Matthew's drink was seen balancing on top of his Apple MacBook. In the comments section, one follower wrote: "The fact the drink is sitting on the laptop is giving me anxiety," while another commented: "It is stressing me out that you are using a MacBook as a coaster."

The Friends star is isolating at home in LA during the coronavirus lockdown

It's an incredibly exciting time for Friends fans, as Matthew and his co-stars announced on Tuesday that they would be coming together to raise money for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Matthew, along with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt Le Blanc and David Schwimmer, have joined the All In Challenge, and are giving people the chance to hang out with them. The All In Challenge has seen celebrities including Justin Bieber, Tom Brady and Leonardo DiCaprio team up with the digital fundraiser, which helps charities including Meals On Wheels, No Kid Hungry, America's Food Fund, World Central Kitchen and Feeding America.

The Friends cast are giving one lucky fan a chance to spend the day on set with them as they film their much-anticipated reunion when the coronavirus lockdown ends. "We're inviting you and five of YOUR friends to join the six of us on Stage 24. Be our personal guests in the audience for the taping of our HBO MAX reunion, as we reminisce about the show and celebrate all the fun we had.. and get the whole Friends VIP experience on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour," Jennifer explained in her Instagram post. People have been asked to donate money to the All in Challenge for a chance of being selected as the winner.

