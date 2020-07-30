First Lady Melania Trump reveals big plans for the White House President Trump's wife's announcement sparked debate among her followers

Melania Trump has sparked debate after revealing her plans to restore the famous rose garden at the White House. The First Lady announced her plans on Twitter, explaining that she hopes to "preserve its history and beauty" for future generations to enjoy.

President Trump's wife wrote: "Even in the most difficult times, the @WhiteHouse Rose Garden has stood as a symbol of strength and continuity. Today, it is my pleasure to announce our plans to renew and restore this iconic space so that we preserve its history and beauty for generations to come."

The project includes electrical upgrades for television appearances, two new walkways, and new flowers and shrubs, and is meant to be an "act of expressing hope and optimism for the future".

Existing crab apple trees will be replaced with white rose shrubs and new drainage systems, while a new assortment of white "J.F.K." and pale pink "peace" roses will also be planted, in a project that should take three weeks to complete.

The timing of the restoration has proved controversial to some, who shared their concern over how the project would be funded given the current economic problems the US is experiencing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the White House say that the work will be supported by the National Park Service and funded by private donations.

The half-acre Rose Garden was first introduced in 1913 by Ellen Axson Wilson, the first wife of President Axson Wilson. It underwent its most famous redesign in 1961, when President John F. Kennedy enlisted Rachel Lambert Mellon to revamp the space with his wife Jacqueline Kennedy.

Rachel, known as Bunny, designed a large rectangular space bordered by two diamond-pattern planting beds filled with boxwood shrubs, magnolia and crab apple trees, and of course, pale pink, yellow and white roses.

