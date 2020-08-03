Stacey Dooley has the sweetest tribute to Kevin Clifton in her new living room The Glow Up host is settling into a new home

Stacey Dooley has wasted no time in making her new house feel like home! The Glow Up host shared a first glimpse inside the new property at the end of July, and since then she's posted a further two photos from her beautiful new living room – and eagle-eyed fans spotted one very special detail.

RELATED: Inside Stacey Dooley's former Scandi-style home

A snap Stacey shared of the room focused on her beautiful fireplace, which has patterned tiles and a marble mantelpiece where she displayed a vase of flowers, ornaments, candles and a framed photo.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Dooley reveals how she and Kevin Clifton passed the time in lockdown

The image Stacey has chosen to display appears to be a black-and-white one of herself and her boyfriend Kevin Clifton proudly clutching their Strictly Come Dancing glitterball trophies after they won the show in 2018.

RELATED: Inside the most stylish celebrity living rooms

However, in her next photo, which showed Stacey posing in a shimmering silver maxi dress next to the fireplace, Stacey already appeared to have re-organised the space. The 33-year-old had swapped out her original vase and photos in favour of a different glass vase, two gold candlestick holders, and her favourite Diptyque candles.

Stacey Dooley has a photo of Kevin Clifton on display on her mantelpiece

Stacey's new home has received many compliments from her friends and fans, including fellow Strictly contestant Susannah Constantine, who commented: "That fireplace." Stacey replied: "COME ROUND ALWAYS."

The TV personality shared a first look inside her new home in an Instagram post last week, showing how she had already added cosy touches to her living room with faux sheepskin throws, abstract prints, vases of flowers and dim wall lights.

Stacey recently moved into a new home

Stacey hasn't revealed if she has moved in with Kevin or is living in the property alone, but no doubt he will be a regular guest after they spent the lockdown together at her former home. The couple have been dating for over a year, and even sparked engagement rumours in May when Stacey posted a photo of them together at home where she appears to have a ring on her engagement finger on her left hand.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.