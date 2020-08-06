Charles Spencer has once again proved the envy of his Twitter followers after sharing a beautiful snap of his walled garden at home. Princess Diana's brother showed off a "quiet spot" in the grounds of Althorp House, giving fans a peek at the rows of beautiful white hydrangeas and purple flowers.

The serene setting proved a hit with his followers, with one noting: "I loved your garden when I visited last year. So beautiful and tranquil." Another replied, "Beautiful place for a spot of relaxation!" while another said: "Magnificent! Can't wait to visit."



Charles announced earlier this month that the gardens of his Northamptonshire estate will be open to the public every day in August, with free admission for NHS workers and their families. Due to the current pandemic, the shop and café will be closed but visitors are invited to bring a picnic to enjoy in the grounds.

The author grew up at Althorp House with his three older sisters, including Princess Diana, and inherited the family home when his father John died in 1992. Charles became the 9th Earl Spencer and set about renovating the family's ancestral seat.

Charles shared a glimpse of his beautiful walled garden

Diana's brother has written several books about the family estate and the animals that can be found in its grounds, including Althorp: The Story of an English House, while Althorp House's official website states that black fallow deer have roamed the park since the fifteenth century.

Charles regularly shares photos and videos from his stunning home, including ones of the magnificent sunsets, the lush lawns and glistening lake, and footage of the many deer that feed from the hedgerow.

Earlier this week, he delighted his Twitter followers with a photo from inside his house, showing his two dogs, Forager and Rufus, sleeping in their beds. "Time for a new dog bed.... Forager and Rufus, now a little more than six months old," he wrote.

