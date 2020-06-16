Charles Spencer often gives royal fans a look at the stunning gardens at Althorp House – but on Tuesday, he went one better and shared a peek inside his actual home!

Princess Diana's brother posted an adorable photo of his pet dog on Twitter, who was apparently in a hump over the bad weather they were experiencing in Northamptonshire. "Not happy about the thunder overhead...." Charles captioned the photo.

Doesn't it look cosy?

While the snap of the pooch was adorable, we were more excited about getting a glimpse into, no doubt, one of the many living rooms in the property.

Charles' Labrador was laying on a red and blue patterned carpet, which was placed in front of a black iron fireplace – which, sensibly, had a gate in front of it to protect the dog from any nasty burns.

There were also what appeared to be a small, red leather seat attached to each end of the gate. Also on display were two matching wicker baskets placed at either end of the fireplace, that had logs laid ready to burn. There was also a smaller protective barrier place right in front of the logs. It looks like a cosy setup to us!

Last week, Charles stunned his followers by sharing some security camera footage from his country estate. The stunning video from the gardens of Althorp House showed a female deer feeding from the hedgerow when her two young fawns came bounding towards her.

Captioning the lovely clip, the 56-year-old penned: "Please watch the whole thing - one of our security cameras caught this beautiful scene. Wild roe deer have only been in the Park at @AlthorpHouse for two years. So good to see them flourishing."

The Spencer family have many more animals around and inside their magnificent Grade I listed home, which has over 90 rooms and 550 acres of breathtaking beauty. Most recently, the father-of-seven welcomed two cute additions, eight-week-old puppies Forager and Rufus.

