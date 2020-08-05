Princess Diana was a regular visitor to Tarrystone Estate in Constantia, just outside of Cape Town in South Africa. The property was owned by her brother Earl Charles Spencer, who sold it in 2000, three years after Princess Diana's last visit to the holiday home a few months before her death. Tarrystone Estate went back on the market in 2014 for £4.8million, and the photos were undeniably jaw-dropping. The home includes two vineyards, a 'jungle gym', a jacuzzi, a tennis court, swimming pool, five guest cottages and two staff houses. Take a look…

The kitchen

The kitchen is designed with a monochrome colour scheme, featuring geometric black and white tiles, white cupboards and a white island in the middle of the room. There is also a black drinks fridge at one side.

The building

The home is set on 8,000 square metres of land, where its vineyards produce approximately 300 bottles of wine per year.

The tennis court

Tarrystone Estate features its own tennis court, alongside one of many guest houses.

The garden

The garden features a white marble walkway with concrete plinths and white trellises at one side.

The living room

The living room has grand high ceilings with floor-to-ceiling windows, several white sofas with brown and gold cushions and an enormous jewelled chandelier in the middle of the room.

Princess Diana's suite

Princess Diana always stayed in her own suite, complete with a private kitchenette and living area. The lounge space was decorated with beige and white striped walls and featured coordinating sofas. There was also a large white fireplace in the middle of the room. When the home went back onto the market in 2014, South African estate agents Seeff said, "While the home has been beautifully renovated, the suite that Princess Diana stayed in as late as the January before her death has been preserved as it was."

Diana's bedroom featured a king-sized bed with a white button-back headboard. It has wooden floors and white walls, and a large rectangular mirror hanging at one side.

The swimming pool

The home features its own circular swimming pool, situated in the backyard.

