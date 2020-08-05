Charles Spencer shared the most adorable photo of his two dogs, Forager and Rufus, on Wednesday, revealing that they had outgrown their bed.

The Earl captioned his Twitter photo: "Time for a new dog bed.... Forager and Rufus, now a little more than six months old," and in the background of his snap, the beautiful garden of his home could be seen.

Charles, who is Princess Diana's brother, resides at Althorp House, where the late Princess grew up.

Behind the sleeping dogs, lush green grass and foliage could be seen, alongside a magnificent statue. Charles' outdoor space is certainly very grand!

The beautiful grounds were visible in the background

It's not the first time this month that the 56-year-old has shared a glimpse inside the grounds of his sprawling Northamptonshire estate.

Earlier in August, doting dad Charles uploaded a video of a heron taking flight on a sunny morning, panning his camera over a beautiful lake and rolling fields.

"Inadvertently disturbing the heron's breakfast this morning at @AlthorpHouse," he tweeted.

The author grew up at Althorp House with his three older sisters, including Prince William and Prince Harry's mother, and inherited the family home when his father John died in 1992.

Charles became the 9th Earl Spencer, and set about renovating the family's ancestral seat.

He recently shared some exciting news about his stunning home, telling his Twitter followers that the gardens of Althorp House will be open to the public every day in August, with free admission for NHS workers and their families.

Charles regularly shares photos and videos from his stunning home, including ones of the magnificent sunsets, the lush lawns and flower beds, and footage of the many deer that feed from the hedgerow.

