Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell share glimpse inside home in fun family video The First Wives Club star has been dating Kurt Russell for 37 years

Goldie Hawn has been having the best time during lockdown – and she has the video to prove it! The First Wives Club star recently shared fun footage on Instagram of herself dancing around the kitchen to OutKast's Hey Ya! at her family home in LA, all while washing the dishes. The Hollywood star was joined by partner Kurt Russell and his son Boston, as well as the family's beloved pet dog. "Washing dishes doesn't have to be a chore, it can be a dance!" she wrote alongside the clip. "It's all up to us." The video also gave fans an incredible glimpse inside the star's stunning open-plan kitchen, filled with artwork and a marble-topped island.

MORE: The real reason the Queen missed Sunday church service at Balmoral

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Goldie Hawn dances around the kitchen with Kurt Russell

This isn’t the first time Goldie has shared a look inside her beautiful home. During lockdown, the star has posted videos from her spacious living room, as well as her workout room – where she has been keeping fit on a miniature trampoline and exercise bike.

The actress has also been pictured in her large garden, which is filled with quirky decorations, including a giant cow, which she was seen sitting on in one of her recent social media images.

READ: Beyoncé dances with son Sir inside family home during lockdown

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell inside their garden in LA

Now that the lockdown restrictions have been eased, Goldie and Kurt have been able to see their family again. As well as having Boston over to visit, they have also spent time with Kate Hudson and her children.

Doting grandmother Goldie was pictured with her oldest grandchild Ryder last month while in the garden, and fans couldn't believe just how much they looked alike.

The celebrity couple inside their bedroom

The Overboard star is a doting grandmother to six grandchildren in total and loves nothing more than spending time with her family. The actress previously told Australian Women's Weekly: "A good family is the answer to happiness. I look at our kids and grandchildren and there's nothing in the world that could make me as proud as I am of all of them."

Goldie often shares glimpses inside her family home and garden

Goldie and Kurt have been together since Valentine's Day 1983, and celebrated 37 years together in February. The celebrity couple are often asked about marriage, and Goldie previously revealed their reasons for not tying the knot.

Speaking on Loose Women in 2015, the actress said: "I would have been long divorced if I’d been married. Marriage is an interesting psychological thing. If you need to feel bound to someone, then it's important to be married.

"If you have independence, if you have enough money and sense of independence and you like your independence, there’s something psychological about not being married because it gives you the freedom to make decisions one way or the other. For me, I chose to stay. Kurt chose to stay, and we like the choice."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.