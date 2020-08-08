Andrea McLean's hot tub will give you heatwave envy The Loose Women star has a stunning home

Oh, to be Andrea McLean!

The Loose Women star revealed on Saturday that she has an amazing hot tub in her garden, and is using it to cool down as the UK's temperature soars.

Sharing a photo of herself and her husband Nick Feeney cooling off in their back garden, Andrea wrote: "When the temperature goes up the thermostat goes down…"

WATCH: Andrea McLean transforms her home to celebrate step-daughter's 18th birthday

Judging by the happy looks on Andrea and Nick's faces, it's safe to say that the pair are feeling nice and cool!

The couple live in Surrey with Andrea's two children, Finlay and Amy, and their home is absolutely beautiful.

We're so jealous of Andrea's hot tub...

The property boasts an open-plan kitchen and living area, home office and huge garden, as well as plenty of places for Andrea to read and work.

In fact, the presenter has been sharing more glimpses of her home on social media since the coronavirus pandemic started, and it's safe to say that the doting mum has a keen eye for interior design.

Her front room is straight out of a fancy interiors catalogue, and features white French window shutters, a cream sofa with a checked and round velvet cushion and a large grey footstool.

As for her beautiful home office space, Andrea has decorated it with crystals and candles, and it even has a view of her family's pretty garden.

Hot tub aside, the spacious garden boasts rattan furniture and a patio area, along with a pristine lawn that is lined by plants and trees.

But perhaps best of all is the stunning porch area, which Andrea has previously described as being her favourite place in the world.

We can certainly see why!

The huge outdoor space has wooden decking, a comfy swinging seat, a rocking chair and potted plants, with steps leading down into the garden, making it the ideal place to relax.

