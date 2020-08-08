Ruth Langsford is a woman of many talents, presenter, fashion designer, and as it turns out – she's a talented gardener, too!

Eamonn Holmes took to Instagram on Saturday to show off a beautiful corner of his garden, revealing that it has been "created and tended to" by Ruth.

Alongside a photo of a stunning flowerbed, the This Morning star wrote: "Sitting in the sunshine. Admiring a corner of our Garden created and tended to by Ruth. I can take no credit but enjoy the benefit."

Featuring beautiful red, white and pink flowers, Ruth has clearly put plenty of time and effort into the flowerbed, working some serious magic with her green fingers.

Eamonn shared the beautiful photo on Instagram

Flanked by a neat brick pavement on one side and a pristine wooden fence on the other, we’re certainly envious of Eamonn getting to spend his afternoon in such a tranquil setting!

The famous couple's large Surrey home has a beautiful garden, and we've been lucky enough to have had a few glimpses into the outdoor space.

Ruth and Eamonn have clearly spent time making their garden stylish and comfortable, even creating an outdoor living area which includes a pair of matching grey sofas, a blue patterned outdoor rug and a coffee table – the perfect spot to enjoy a snack (or a nap)!

The property is just as nice on the inside as it is on the outside, featuring a spacious kitchen with wooden cupboards, integrated appliances and a central island, where keen foodie Ruth can often be found cooking at the weekend.

The stylish residence also boasts six bedrooms, two living rooms and even a special Manchester United-themed man cave for Eamonn that he has filled with memorabilia from his favourite football club.

