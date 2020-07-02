Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's garden has some quirky features – take a look inside The Hollywood actress has been going out with Kurt Russell for 37 years

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have been isolating in LA during the lockdown, and they have the most incredible garden to relax in. The Hollywood actress recently shared a glimpse inside their spacious outside area while taking part in the laughing challenge on Instagram. In footage shared on her feed, the award-winning actress was sitting on the grass, which was filled with garden ornaments, including a tortoise and a sitting Buddha. The garden even has a giant cow statue, and in another video taken last year, the actress was seen sitting on it as she spoke about the election with her followers.

During the lockdown, Goldie has been keeping in touch with her fans on social media and has been helping to promote good mental health through both the laughing challenge and by sharing mindfulness tips. Last month, the star shared footage of herself dancing in her home gym, which was set up with everything from a miniature trampoline to several bike machines.

Goldie Hawn shared a glimpse inside her stunning garden

In the caption, she wrote: "My crazy @mindup mindful movement for today. Dance, jump and twirl like nobody’s watching, and thanks @dualipa for the best addition to my trampoline playlist."

Goldie regularly shares her unusual exercise sessions with fans on social media, and she has proven she doesn't always need to use her impressive equipment. At the beginning of March, the mother-of-three also wowed fans by dancing around to music as she ran in and out of her lavish bedroom, huge ensuite and balcony.

Goldie and Kurt Russell are having fun during lockdown

The Sleeping in Seattle star has been enjoying spending quality time with Kurt during the lockdown, and recently paid a sweet tribute to him on Father's Day. Taking to Instagram, Goldie shared a photo of them sitting in the garden, and wrote alongside it: "Nobody laughs like him and nobody loves like him. Happy Father’s Day to you my angel."

Goldie and Kurt have been together since Valentine's Day 1983, and celebrated 37 years together in February. The celebrity couple are often asked about marriage, and Goldie previously revealed their reasons for not tying the knot.

Goldie even has a cow ornament in her garden!

Speaking on Loose Women in 2015, the actress said: "I would have been long divorced if I’d been married. Marriage is an interesting psychological thing. If you need to feel bound to someone, then it's important to be married.

"If you have independence, if you have enough money and sense of independence and you like your independence, there’s something psychological about not being married because it gives you the freedom to make decisions one way or the other. For me, I chose to stay. Kurt chose to stay, and we like the choice."

