Jools Oliver has paid the sweetest tribute to her youngest child, River, in honour of his fourth birthday on Friday. Sharing a series of heartwarming photos of her little boy, the doting mum - who is married to celebrity chef Jamie Oliver - urged her son to continue to be "happy" and "free" as he always is.

"River you beautiful, creative, hilarious, cuddly little human, now you are four," she wrote in the caption. "May you always feel this happy and free xx we all love you so much happy birthday you little dude."

One of the snaps showed the mother-and-son duo hug one another as they lay on a pebbled beach, while another saw him running across their garden in a bumblebee costume.

The birthday comes just as Jamie and Jools were forced to celebrate their three eldest children's birthdays during lockdown as well as their 20th wedding anniversary. The couple are parents to Poppy Honey, 18, Daisy Boo, 17, Petal Blossom, 11, and Buddy Bear, nine.

River Oliver turned four on Friday

During a recent interview on fitness podcast The Red Room, Jools opened up about her parenting and acknowledged that all her kids have different personalities – particularly her youngest child. "River has the difficulty of a very large family, so he screams and shouts a lot," she said. "He is so over-excited by everything and hyper. He is a different child and I find that quite exhausting.

One of the many photos Jools has shared

"But soon they will grow up and leave and I do worry about that. One is going to go next year. I can't imagine the first one going. Each time is different. They are all completely different. No child is the same. I still feel like I am doing it for the first time, every time. I've sought help in many different ways - nannies, counsellors. That is the way I had to do it. It is hard."