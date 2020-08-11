Sarah Jessica Parker makes exciting announcement from quirky corner of New York home The Sex and the City actress lives in the Big Apple with husband Matthew Broderick and their three children

Sarah Jessica Parker has been working hard during lockdown, most recently on her collaboration with winemakers Invivo, to create a perfect Sauvignon Blanc and Rosé. The star announced the exciting news on Monday, and by doing so, shared a glimpse inside her beautiful home in New York. In a photo on the official Invivo x SJP Instagram account, Sarah can be seen chatting to the winemakers via Zoom from inside a quirky corner of her living room, with several bottles of the new blend resting on a owl-shaped stand. In the background, colourful pictures hang on the wall, and a vintage lampshade is also visible.

On Sarah's Instagram account, meanwhile, the Sex and the City star shared a photo of herself surrounded by wine bottles at a table.

In the caption, the mother-of-three wrote: "From tasting room to table with "bunches" of love.

"We've waited a long time to introduce the second @invivoxsjp blend and it looks like many of you are enjoying it as much as we are.

Sarah Jessica Parker shared a glimpse inside a colourful corner of her home

"In the long tradition of Rosé from the South of France and crafted with notes of clear rose petals and bright berries, we think Invivo X SJP Rosé is a perfect summer blend.

"It's available now in the USA at @wine_com, @vinporter, @drizlyinc and other selected retailers and it will be expanding to more regions in the coming weeks. Ask at your local wine store or head to invivoxsjp.com to learn more.

"Sending you all a socially distanced cheers, a votre sante and to your health." [sic].

The Sex and the City star has teamed up with wine company Invito

Sarah's collaboration with Invivo follows shortly after the opening of her flagship SJP store in Manhattan. The shop opened in July and has been following the required safety measures.

The star has been visiting it on a regular basis, sharing photos from inside it on social media.

During the lockdown, Sarah has been splitting her time between her townhouse in West Village and summer home at the Hamptons. The actress has been enjoying spending quality time with her husband Matthew Broderick and their three children, James Wilkie, 17, and ten-year-old twins Tabitha and Marion.

