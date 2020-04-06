Sarah Jessica Parker shares new video inside her Hamptons beach house The Sex and the City actress and her family are self-isolating in the Hamptons during the coronavirus crisis

Sarah Jessica Parker and her family have been staying at their beach house in the Hamptons during the coronavirus pandemic and recently the Sex and the City actress gave fans an incredible glimpse inside the stunning property. Taking to Instagram, the Broadway star shared a video panning around her kitchen as she completed household chores. The large space has a colourful woven rug on the floor, and modern white units. There is also a flat-screen TV on the kitchen surface, which had Match Game on in the background. One of Sarah's followers commented on the footage: "The beach makes everything more enjoyable, enjoy," to which the star replied: "Oh, it certainly helps!"

Sarah Jessica Parker shared a video inside her beach front home in the Hamptons

At the beginning of the month Sarah had shared another photo from her Hamptons home, this time of the incredible view of the beach. The star posted a video on Instagram looking out at the ocean as she marked the first day of the month. "April 1st, 2020. Rabbit rabbit," she wrote. Sarah and her husband Matthew Broderick made the decision to leave their home in West Village, New York, and stay at their holiday home after the coronavirus pandemic worsened in the city. The couple are isolating with their children James Wilkie, 17, and ten-year-old twins, Marion and Tabitha.

The house has an incredible view of the sea

The Carrie Bradshaw actress and her family are believed to own more than one property in the Hamptons, as well as several houses across Manhattan and Brooklyn. It is evident that Sarah has an eye for interior design, and before they relocated to their beach house, the star shared a glimpse inside her Greenwich Village townhouse on Instagram back in March. The star has been documenting her time indoors on social media, and recently shared a photo of her dining room while she was sorting out the laundry. The key feature in the room was a vibrant yellow dining table, and the stylish piece of furniture caught the attention of Sarah's followers.

Sarah and her husband Matthew Broderick and their three children

In 2014, Sarah invited fans inside her home during an appearance on Vogue's 73 Questions. The interview took place in her living room, which has gorgeous green velvet sofas and has floor-to-ceiling book shelves filled with novels and family photos. Paintings hang on the walls, and there is an antique sideboard and vintage drinks tray. A grand piano is in the large living space too, and all the family enjoy playing it. The actress recently shared a sweet photo of her twins doing a duet to Heart and Soul. In the caption, the doting mum wrote: "Heart and Soul. With clean hands. Over and over. For however long."